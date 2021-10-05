Leimberger, Robert J.

WEBSTER/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on September 27, 2021 at age 89.

Predeceased by his parents: Charles and Jeanette Leimberger; brother: Charles Leimberger.

Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict.

Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Joyce; children: Joan (Scott) Woodruff, Brian (Nancy) Leimberger, Sharon (David) DiMarco, Pauline (Rob) Walsh, and Kevin (Amy) Hurley; grandchildren: Dan (Maria) DiMarco, Marissa (Joe) Raimondi, Nathan and Sarah Hurley, John, Aaron, and Joey Walsh, and Kevin Leimberger; sister: Barbara Hoctor; sisters in law: Marion Leimberger and Janet (Al) Colburn; brother in law: Jerry (Carolyn) Barnhart; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on (Friday) October 22, 2021 at 10am at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY followed by burial in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Bob can be directed to: Fairport Baptist Homes: 4646 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on (Friday) October 22, 2021 at 10am at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY followed by burial in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Bob can be directed to: Fairport Baptist Homes: 4646 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com