Leisenring, Jean S. 

LYONS: Jean gained her wings on Wednesday, 11/30/22, at the age of 83. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Glenn Leisenring; daughter, Rochelle Ruthven; brother, Jim Stone; and grandson Glenn H. Leisenring. She is survived by her sons, David and Rick Leisenring; granddaughters, Jessica, Tanya, Ericka, Nicole and Lindsey; her siblings, Jack, Jerry and Judy; along with many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jean was born June 15, 1939, to David and Margret (Robson) Stone. She grew up on her father’s farm riding and training horses. She and Glenn traveled all across the US with Gene Holder’s Exotic Animal Show where they trained the animals. Returning to NY, they ran Leisenring Horses and Trailers and began breeding Jack Russell Terriers. She loved her family and spent many years passing on her knowledge of animals to her kids and grandkids. She was big on making sure the work was done before the playtime. She was a very strong women who wasn’t afraid to tell you how she felt. She will be greatly missed.

There will be no calling at this time. Family and close friends will hold a farewell gathering at a later date.