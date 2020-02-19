PALMYRA: On February 12, 2020, Greg passed suddenly into the presence of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was predeceased by his parents, George F. and Freda E. Leisten and his eldest daughter, Sarah “Sunshine” Leisten. Greg is survived by his wife of 33 years, Karen Leisten; his children, Jason (Kathy) Leisten, Rebecca (Christian) Adams, Elizabeth, Marilynn, and Michaela Leisten; his brother, Alan (Rebecca) Leisten; grandchildren, Tyler and Trevor Leisten, Emma and Anthony Grimshaw, Morgan and Teagan Adams. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Greg’s memory may be directed to the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIAF), c/o MaryLou Reisdorf, 2391 Murphy Lane, Macedon, NY 14502.