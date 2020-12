SODUS/WILLIAMSON: 1966-2020 Judy died suddenly on November 28, 2020. Predeceased by her father: Stuart Hotchkiss; and sister: Laura Hotchkiss Hefley. Survived by her husband: John; mother: Anne Hotchkiss; brother: David (Delila) Hotchkiss; sister: Diane Hotchkiss Burns; nephew: Josh LaBouve; in laws: Marie and Richard Leistman; many extended family members and friends. No services will be held at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

