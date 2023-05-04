Lemus Jr., Hector

SYRACUSE: Hector Lemus Jr., 35, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. Hector’s celebration of life will follow visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Newark American Legion, 200 East Union Street, Newark, NY. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Street, Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wayne County Community Schools, STEADY Work, 2 Maple Ave., Sodus, NY 14551 in memory of Hector.

Hector was born the son of Hector Lemus, Sr., and Juanita Mathis-Figueroa on Thursday, October 8, 1987, in Los Angeles, CA. Hector was very passionate about being a musician and barber. Hector began Front Lab clothing company, "facing risks over never trying ."He was continuing his education by pursuing a degree in business.

Hector is survived by his son, Camren; the love of his life and best friend, Courtney; mother, Juanita (Timothy) Mathis-Figueroa; maternal grandfather, Isidro Figueroa; paternal grandmother, Raquel Cervantes; sisters Amber, Aliyah, and Alexis; uncles Isidro (Kortni) Figueroa, Jose (Tina) Figueroa, Jorge Lemus; aunt Sonia Lemus; and many cousins.

Hector is predeceased by his father, Hector Lemus, Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Norma Figueroa.

