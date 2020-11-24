Lenfest, Jeffrey C.

NORTH ROSE: Jeffrey C. Lenfest, 56, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Rochester, only son of the late Robert C. Lenfest, and, Dorothy Lenfest (née Brazie). He graduated from R.L Thomas in 1981, and attended some college from there. He was employed at G.W. Lisk, manufacturing. He truly enjoyed being with his family, friends, and people in general. He is best remembered by his quick wit, and genuine conversations. Gaming, literature, and history - particularly the civil war - were passionate hobbies of his. He is survived by his wife, Tanya Lenfest of North Rose, daughters, Alyssa (Paul Aman) Lenfest of Ontario, Sabrina (Daniel) Proctor of North Rose, and sons, Robert (Jessie-Lynn Baker) Lenfest of North Rose, and, Earl (Amber) Alessandra of Rochester. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com
SODUS POINT: Mibb Browne passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020 from cancer. She was 81. Mibb was born in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Williamson Central School in 1957 and from the Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 where she became a head nurse and was instrumental in developing the Intensive Care […]
ONTARIO: John passed away at home, surrounded by family after a courageous battle of brain cancer on (Monday) November 23, 2020 at age 68. Predeceased by parents: Maurice and Alma (Bierworth) Stringer; sister: Nancy Pinkney and nephew: Tommy Stringer. John proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who […]