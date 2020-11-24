Lenfest, Jeffrey C.

NORTH ROSE: Jeffrey C. Lenfest, 56, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Rochester, only son of the late Robert C. Lenfest, and, Dorothy Lenfest (née Brazie). He graduated from R.L Thomas in 1981, and attended some college from there. He was employed at G.W. Lisk, manufacturing. He truly enjoyed being with his family, friends, and people in general. He is best remembered by his quick wit, and genuine conversations. Gaming, literature, and history - particularly the civil war - were passionate hobbies of his. He is survived by his wife, Tanya Lenfest of North Rose, daughters, Alyssa (Paul Aman) Lenfest of Ontario, Sabrina (Daniel) Proctor of North Rose, and sons, Robert (Jessie-Lynn Baker) Lenfest of North Rose, and, Earl (Amber) Alessandra of Rochester. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com