CONWAY, ARKANSAS: Barbara A. Lengle, age 79, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born in April 16, 1943 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Robert and Susan (Sherman) Lengle.

Survived by David fisher,Debbie Quinones, Susan Culbertson, Denise Bowman and 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made in Barbara’s honor to the Peace Lutheran Church, 800 South Donaghey Avenue, Conway, AR 72034