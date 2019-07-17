Obituaries
Lennox, Donald M.
MARION/SODUS: Age 78, passed away on July 15, 2019 at Laurel House Hospice in Newark. Don was a retiree of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Dept. after 25 years of service. Don was born October 21, 1940 in Henderson, NY to Morley and Florence (Kersey) Lennox. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Anna (Scofield) Lennox; son, Wayne (Denise) Lennox of North Rose; grandson, Donnie (Kate) Lennox of Rochester; granddaughter, Alyssa (Brandon) Flynn of Oswego; great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Jackson, Lucy and Sloane; brother, Earl Lennox of Webster; sister, Marilou Matchaletti of Watertown. At Don’s request there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.
