MARION: Entered into rest on August 15, 2020 at the age of 65. He is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Harold Leno; survived by his girlfriend, Shelly Willis; children, Jennifer Leno, April Leno, Eddie Leno and Tess (Chad) Craft; 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, special cat, Luna; extended friends and family. There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In memory of Edward, donations may be made to the Cracker Box Palace, 6450 Shaker Rd., Alton, NY 14413. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com