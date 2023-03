NEWARK: Patricia Kay Leno, age 68, from Newark New York, passed away on March 6th 2023.

Patricia is predeceased by her Mother, Father, and Sister Linda. She is survived by her children. Jon (Romina), Tricia, Alisha (Bill), Amy and Amanda. Along with her 17 grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Calling hours will be held at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY, on Tuesday March 14th, from 5-7 pm. Visit www.legacy.com