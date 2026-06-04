Lent, Carl D.

March 21, 1959 - May 31, 2026

Wolcott: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carl D. Lent, a beloved son, father, grandfather, friend, neighbor, and an unforgettable person who made our community a better place simply by being part of it.

He passed away Sunday, May 31st, peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

Carl was born on March 21, 1959 in Sodus, to the late George R. Lent. He graduated from Sodus High School. He then went on to own and operate George’s Garage after his father, where he worked as a mechanic.

To know him was to know kindness, loyalty, laughter, and a willingness to help anyone who needed it. Whether you met him for five minutes or knew him for fifty years, he had a way of making people feel welcome. He never knew a stranger for long, and his friendships were measured not in years, but in the countless memories, stories, and moments shared along the way.

A skilled mechanic by trade, he could fix just about anything with an engine, but the lives he touched were his greatest work. He was the person friends called when they needed help, family turned to when they needed guidance, and neighbors knew they could count on without hesitation. His generosity was quiet but constant, and his impact on those around him will be felt for generations.

He found joy in the simple things that made life meaningful: early mornings on the water, fishing with friends and family, hunting season traditions, afternoons talking NASCAR, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time at East Bay which he loved so dearly. Some of his happiest moments were those spent outdoors, surrounded by the people he cared about most.

Of all the titles he carried throughout his life, none brought him greater pride than being a father and grandfather. His children and grandchildren were the center of his world. He cherished every visit, every conversation, every laugh, and every memory made together. The love he had for his family was unwavering and evident to everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his loving mother, Phyllis; his children, Jessica (Dave), Ashley (Hunter), Nicholas, and his cherished grandchildren, Nolan, Kelsey, and Lorelei, along with many extended family members, lifelong friends, and countless others whose lives were enriched by knowing him.

He was predeceased by his father, George, Ronnie, Jodi, and beloved Andrea.

Though our hearts are broken by his loss, we find comfort in knowing that his legacy lives on through the lessons he taught, the stories he leaves behind, and the love he shared so freely. His laughter will echo in our memories, his wisdom will guide us forward, and his spirit will remain present in every fishing trip, family gatherings, and moments spent together.

The world feels a little quieter without him in it, but those fortunate enough to have known and loved him will carry a piece of him forever.

He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

Friends & Family are invited to call Friday, June 12th 3-6pm at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St Sodus, NY. There will be a gathering to follow at the Sodus Bay Sportsmen’s Club in Sodus Point 6:30-8:30pm. With a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.