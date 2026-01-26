WYNDMOOR/MARION: James Lent of Wyndmoor and formerly of Marion, NY died peacefully on January 22, 2026 at Keystone Hospice House in Wyndmoor. He was 79.

James was the loving husband of the late Julie Lent who passed in 2003.

Born in Clifton Springs, NY he was the son of the late Arthur and Genevieve (Witter) Lent.

James earned an associate’s degree in agriculture and led a long career in Food Processing Maintenance for Northern Soy in Rochester, NY. He was also a talented woodworker and home improvement enthusiast. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his children, Jennifer Rogers, Amy Lent, Jeffrey Lent, Nathan Lent, and Jacqueline Edwards; his step-children, Larry Van Cassele and Nicole Van Cassele; his sister, Valerie Christman; and many wonderful grandchildren, relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, George, Norman, and David Lent and his sister, Carol Cooney.

Services and interment will be held at a later date in Marion, NY.