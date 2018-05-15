Leonard, Joyce E. 

LYONS: Joyce Ethel Leonard, 86, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 14, 2018, at the Oswego Hospital. Joyce was born the daughter of the late Calvin and Bertha Leary on Wednesday, January 13, 1932, in Lyons, NY. She spent her life in the Lyons area, graduating from Lyons High School class of 1950. She started working for Wayne County 911 as a dispatcher following that she worked and retired from the Newark Developmental Center where she worked as a Secretary. Joyce and Richard enjoyed camping and spending time with their many friends at Dowie-Dale Campground in Mexico, NY for several years. Joyce will be remembered by the love of her life Richard Galbraith; her daughter, Cindy (John Shaw) Enos; grandchildren, David, Mark and Michael; son, Kim (Sharon) Cornwell; grandchildren, Josh and Erin; son, Andrew Cornwell; granddaughter, Latisha; son, Wayne Cornwell; granddaughter, Alexa; several great-grandchildren. All services will be private. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com