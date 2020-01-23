Obituaries
Lerch, George A.
WILLIAMSON/SAVANNAH: Age 65, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Per George’s request there will be no services. George is survived by his significant other, Sandra Stauch; 2 sons, Aaron (Elizabeth) Lerch and Eric Lerch (Magan Narey); grandson, Gabriell; granddaughter, Kay-Leigh Ann; 2 brothers, Patrick Lerch and Ronald Farabell; and several nieces and nephews. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Pal-Mac Swim Team Division 2 FL League Champions
In the Division 2 showdown between the Pal-Mac and Marcus Whitman swim teams, The Red Raiders emerged victorious with a...
Efforts underway to mitigate further erosion on Sodus Bay’s Crescent Beach
High water and winter storms brought over three dozen volunteers from around Sodus Bay to join forces at Crescent Beach...
Recent Obituaries
Lerch, George A.
WILLIAMSON/SAVANNAH: Age 65, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Per George’s request there will be no services. George is survived...
Weber, Nancy Arlene (Calus)
WILLIAMSON: Left this physical world on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born November 11,...
McEwen, Carley S.
ONTARIO: Carley passed away on January 19, 2020 at age 41. All are welcome to celebrate Carley’s life from 4-8...