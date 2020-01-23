Lerch, George A.

WILLIAMSON/SAVANNAH: Age 65, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Per George’s request there will be no services. George is survived by his significant other, Sandra Stauch; 2 sons, Aaron (Elizabeth) Lerch and Eric Lerch (Magan Narey); grandson, Gabriell; granddaughter, Kay-Leigh Ann; 2 brothers, Patrick Lerch and Ronald Farabell; and several nieces and nephews. keysorfuneralhomes.com