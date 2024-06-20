Leroux, Edward James

SODUS BAY, FORMERLY OF PITTSFORD AND FAIRPORT: Died on June 17, 2024, at the age of 81 years after a valiant three-year fight with cancer. He died with his beloved wife of 59 years, Anne, by his side after spending time surrounded by his daughters, grandchildren, friends and extended family. Ed leaves behind his daughters, Mary Beth Arnold (James), Yvonne Harrison (Ben Laplante), and Michele Grazulis (Rochelle Richardson); grandchildren, Sean Arnold (Katie Bednarcyzk), Justin Arnold, Molly Harrison-Wade (Randal Wade), Madeline Harrison, Anna Grazulis and Alex Grazulis. He was also blessed with three great-granddaughters, Kennedy, Lilly, and Ivy, as well as his best friends, Jim and Wendy Barr.

Ed was born on February 18, 1943 in Ogdensburg, NY, to Dorothy and Jack Leroux. He spent his early years growing up on the St. Lawrence River, fishing and watching his dad, a longshoreman and barber, traverse the waters between Canada and the United States. Despite going to grade school in Elbridge, NY, his parents continued to spend weekends and summers in Ogdensburg to be near the water.

Ed went to Mount Carmel High School in Auburn, NY, where he met the love of his life, Anne Casper. He attended the University of Detroit, where he graduated with his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Industrial Psychology. Detroit is where Ed and Anne began their family, having both Mary Beth and Yvonne while living there. In 1968, Ed took a job with Xerox and moved their family to Rochester, NY; shortly thereafter, Michele arrived. Ed spent 33 years and retired with Xerox, holding several leadership roles in Human Resources. He took immense pride in the corporation and his accomplishments while there and had an incredible work ethic, which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. During his time with Xerox, Anne and Ed had the privilege of moving their family between New York, California and Connecticut, which created endless memories for them and their daughters. He connected with so many incredible colleagues who became life-long friends to him and Anne. Ed also believed in giving back, notably having served for many years on the Park Ridge, Unity, Rochester Regional Health and Newark Wayne Community Hospital boards.

Ed’s love affair with the water spanned the length of Anne and Ed’s life together, and Ed was happiest on the water. He loved sailing and surrounded himself and his family with boats and a home in Sodus Bay, which ultimately became their home in retirement. He and Anne have been members of Sodus Bay Yacht Club for over 40 years, where Ed served as Commodore and remained active up until the end, volunteering and helping when needed. He was president of Save Our Sodus, Inc. – an organization committed to preserving the beauty of the bay he so loved and protecting the waters near Lake Ontario.

To Anne, he was quite simply everything. They built a full life, filled with family, great friends and incredible memories. They weathered the inevitable challenges of life together, and always held one another at the center. Anne cared for Ed with grace and immense courage as he lived with cancer—her deep faith carried her through the tough days and it will continue to carry her forward.

To his three girls, he was the best Dad they could have ever hoped for. Mary Beth, Yvonne, and Michele loved their dad beyond measure and are a living testament to the love he poured into them throughout his lifetime. He taught them to work hard, to be strong, to trust their instincts, and to protect and guide their kids with endless amounts of love. He was a hero to each of them, in their own way, and they will love him forever. His memory and his wisdom will be their lighthouse as they navigate new waters without him.

To his grandkids, he was Poppy. They all grew up learning the lessons of water and life from their Poppy. He taught them about working hard, the value of honesty, honoring family, respecting Mother Nature, and the healing power of a good laugh. He was so proud of his grandkids – each for being exactly who they are. They will miss him forever, but his legacy will live on in them.

To his extended family, spouses and significant others, nieces and nephews, and friends, he was a great listener. Ed always provided wise counsel and found purpose in helping others find their way through whatever life threw at them. He had an amazing ability to keep things in perspective.

Ed had a wicked sense of humor and did not suffer fools lightly. He loved music, good food, a good glass of scotch, a Coors Light when he was working in the yard or on the boat, and he loved being surrounded by the laughter of his family and friends.

Ed’s family is grateful to the incredible doctors who cared for him during his life and cancer journey, most especially Dr. John Genier and Dr. Erika Ramsdale, as well as the exceptional nursing teams in the palliative care unit at Highland Hospital, particularly Kathleen and Anna.

To honor Ed, Anne and the girls will be having a celebration at Eagle Vale Country Club at 4:30pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. A private funeral mass will be held for the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Ed’s memory to Highland Palliative Care at Highland Hospital Foundation, Box 278996, Rochester, NY, 14627 c/o Valerie Donnelly, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 (stjude.org/donate today).