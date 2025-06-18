What are you looking for?

June 18, 2025
Obituaries

LeRoy, Joyce K. 

June 18, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON: Joyce K. LeRoy, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home.

Joyce was born on Tuesday, November 3, 1953, in Williamson, NY, the daughter of the late Richard and Phyllis (Collier) King. She attended Williamson High School, graduating with the Class of 1971, and went on to study at a business school in Syracuse, NY.

Joyce retired from the business office at Wafler Farms, her sister and brother-in-law’s family farm, before retiring. She enjoyed a quiet, peaceful life and found great joy in spending time at home with her husband. Joyce loved reading, working on puzzles, and caring for her beloved animals.

Joyce will be remembered by her husband that she lovingly spent over forty years of her life with, Gary LeRoy; a daughter, Audrey Graves; and a son, Kelly (Johanna) Raes; her grandchildren, Jeffory Graves, and Jordon Graves; a sister, Susan (Paul) Wafler; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David (Janice) LeRoy; many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was predeceased by her brothers, Paul King and David King.

 In accordance with Joyce’s wishes, all services will be held privately.

In memory of Joyce, instead of flowers, please consider donating to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513, or to an animal shelter of your choice.

Please  write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.

