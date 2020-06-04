Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 10th 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

LeRoy, Richard B.

by WayneTimes.com
June 4, 2020

SODUS/ONTARIO: Passed away on Sunday, May 31 after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis. He was 61. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Hilda LeRoy and brother Gregory. Richard “Rick” grew up in Sodus and graduated from Sodus Central School in 1977. He pursued a career in banking after graduating from Niagara University with a BS in Economics. He was branch manager at M& T Bank in Perinton and Business Lending Specialist  at Reliant Credit Union in Sodus.Rick loved to have fun and dedicated much of his time finding ways to make people happy with his generosity. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel and enjoyed sail boating on Sodus Bay. He is survived by his life-long friend Juliana Redder and special friend Lauren Hannigan of FL. Also, by niece Destiny Leroy. Thank you to all of Rick’s special caregivers who went far beyond the call of duty to make his last days comfortable. As per Rick’s request there will be no service or calling hours. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Rick’s memory may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main St., Sodus or the MS Society. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Sodus. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Keehan, Deborah A.

SODUS: With sadness we announce the passing of the loving Deborah. She was born in Elmira, NY on March 31st, 1955. The Lord called her home on August 9th, 2020. She loved walks and sunsets. She worked at Dynalec Corp. for 10 years. She is survived by her spouse of 30 years, Stanley Hayes; son, […]

Read More
Herrmann, Scott L.

MACEDON: Scott passed away on August 7, 2020 at age 52. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Herrmann and brother-in-law, Aaron Burgert.  Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Herrmann; son, Cooper Herrmann; siblings, Stephanie Herrmann, Jennifer (Mark Pierson) Hall and Christopher Herrmann; nieces and nephew, Lauren Scenna, Bryce and Brianna Herrmann; great […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square