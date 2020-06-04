LeRoy, Richard B.

SODUS/ONTARIO: Passed away on Sunday, May 31 after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis. He was 61. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Hilda LeRoy and brother Gregory. Richard “Rick” grew up in Sodus and graduated from Sodus Central School in 1977. He pursued a career in banking after graduating from Niagara University with a BS in Economics. He was branch manager at M& T Bank in Perinton and Business Lending Specialist at Reliant Credit Union in Sodus.Rick loved to have fun and dedicated much of his time finding ways to make people happy with his generosity. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel and enjoyed sail boating on Sodus Bay. He is survived by his life-long friend Juliana Redder and special friend Lauren Hannigan of FL. Also, by niece Destiny Leroy. Thank you to all of Rick’s special caregivers who went far beyond the call of duty to make his last days comfortable. As per Rick’s request there will be no service or calling hours. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Rick’s memory may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main St., Sodus or the MS Society. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Sodus.