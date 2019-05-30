Lester, Kristine M. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Formerly of Palmyra, NY, passed away on May 24, 2019 at age 69. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late James and Mary Uetz. Kristine is survived by her sons, Joseph (Alicia) Lester and Vincent (Kathy) Lester; grandchildren, Meagain, Maria, Melina, Colin and CJ; siblings, James (Ruth) Uetz and Kurt (Cindy) Uetz; close friend, Kathleen Willmott; several nieces and nephews. For over 20 years, Kristine taught History at Palmyra-Macedon School District. She loved to fish and do research with the Palmyra Historical Society. Kristine loved baking for her friends at Ashton Place in Clifton Springs. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 5-8 PM on Thursday (May 30) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where her memorial service will be held on Friday (May 31) at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Contributions in Kristine’s memory may be directed to Palmyra-Macedon Dollars for Scholars, PO BOX 66, Palmyra, NY 14522 or American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence or to light a digital candle, please visit Kristine’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.