Obituaries
Lester, Kristine M.
CLIFTON SPRINGS: Formerly of Palmyra, NY, passed away on May 24, 2019 at age 69. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late James and Mary Uetz. Kristine is survived by her sons, Joseph (Alicia) Lester and Vincent (Kathy) Lester; grandchildren, Meagain, Maria, Melina, Colin and CJ; siblings, James (Ruth) Uetz and Kurt (Cindy) Uetz; close friend, Kathleen Willmott; several nieces and nephews. For over 20 years, Kristine taught History at Palmyra-Macedon School District. She loved to fish and do research with the Palmyra Historical Society. Kristine loved baking for her friends at Ashton Place in Clifton Springs. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 5-8 PM on Thursday (May 30) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where her memorial service will be held on Friday (May 31) at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Contributions in Kristine’s memory may be directed to Palmyra-Macedon Dollars for Scholars, PO BOX 66, Palmyra, NY 14522 or American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence or to light a digital candle, please visit Kristine’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Annual Erie Canal Photo Contest – Call for Entries
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit entries for the 14th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Photos should convey...
2019 Summer Reading Library Challenge at Newark Library
Readers of all ages will explore all things “space” this summer as the Newark Public Library presents “A Universe of...
NRW students show cougar pride at local youth Special Olympics
Students from the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District recently participated in the Wayne-Finger Lakes Special Olympics, held at the Bloomfield...
Recent Obituaries
Sammons, Elizabeth Ann
LYONS: Passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Liz was born on August 30, 1954...
DeRossett, Fred H.
NEWARK/LYONS: Fred H. DeRossett, 78, lost his long courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Fred was born...
Poole, Patricia S. “Pat”
ONTARIO: Passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 74. Pat was born on February 19, 1945 in...