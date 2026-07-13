Lester, Margaret “Peggy”

Newark - Margaret “Peggy” Lester, 60, of Stuerwald Ave died Monday July 6th, 2026, in the Newark Wayne Hospital.

Peggy was born in Newark on August 9th, 1965, the daughter of Catherine Wright Blackwell and Rodney Lester. She attended St Michaels School in Newark, NY and later graduated from Lyons High School in 1983. She worked early on as a dental assistant before beginning her career with the Wayne ARC, where she spent 28 years caring for the people of her community.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Alyssa Gould; grandson, Camden; granddaughter, Meigh; mother and stepfather, Paul and Catherine Blackwell; brother and sister-in-law, David and Michelle Lester; niece, Sydney (Elliot) Wilson; several step siblings; and many cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Rodney and brother, John.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 4-6pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A memorial service for Peggy will be privately held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society in her name.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Peggy’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com