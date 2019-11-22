Powered by Dark Sky
September 8th 2020, Tuesday
Lester, Robert Palmer

by WayneTimes.com
November 22, 2019

CLYDE: Age 72, was called “home” with his family by his side on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Family and friends may call Monday (Nov. 25) from 1 to 2 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 2 pm.  Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. Robert was born May 10, 1947 in Lyons, a son to the late George A. and Ruth Brundidge Lester. He was a past resident of Sodus IRA, where he participated in Day Program at Key Industries where he met his long-time girlfriend, Alice Rogers. He then moved home to Clyde with his family in 2014.  He also attended Day Program and made many friends at ARC of Seneca Cayuga. He was especially proud of his vegetable garden. Robert is survived by 2 brothers, George of Clyde and Charles of Martville; 2 nieces, Jo-Leen Sibley of Clyde and Ruth Ann Trumble of Newark; nephew, Charles (Amy) Lester, Jr. of Martville; great-niece, Jane Goodman of Newark; 2 great-nephews, Richard Goodman of Clyde and Charles Lester III of Martville; 2 great-great nephews, Matthew McGahen, Jr. and Javin Hobbs of Newark and many extended family. keysorfuneralhomes.com

Recent Obituaries

Herrmann, Scott L.

MACEDON: Scott passed away on August 7, 2020 at age 52. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Herrmann and brother-in-law, Aaron Burgert.  Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Herrmann; son, Cooper Herrmann; siblings, Stephanie Herrmann, Jennifer (Mark Pierson) Hall and Christopher Herrmann; nieces and nephew, Lauren Scenna, Bryce and Brianna Herrmann; great […]

Dobush, Marcia A.

WOLCOTT: Age 74, passed away peacefully at her home on September 1st with her daughters Tatiana and Maya Dobush by her side. After graduating from LeMoyne College and Temple University Marcia was an honored English teacher and mentor to many at Red Creek Central School where she retired. Marcia is predeceased by her parents Veronica […]

