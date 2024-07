PALMYRA: Lester, Walter L.; died on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at the age of 96. Walt is survived by his daughters Cheryl (John) Nelli, Linda Melling and Jody Fortuna; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Caroline; sons-in-law Jim Fortuna and Mike Melling; sisters Irene Milliman and Ethel Hacket and brothers James, Alfred and Francis Lester and one grandson. Private graveside services will be in Palmyra Cemetery. Donations in memory of Walt may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.

