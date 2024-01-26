LeStrange, Thomas

ONTARIO: Thomas ‘Tom’ Matthew LeStrange, born July 7, 1942 in Abington Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday January 22, 2024. Tom lived in Ontario, New York. Tom was predeceased by his wife Janice, two sisters and his parents.

Tom is survived by his children, Chris (Caroline) and Emily LeStrange; Jack (Sue) and Jack, Allison and Aidan LeStrange; Denise (Bill) and Zoe Lawler. He is also survived by four sisters, two brothers with many nieces and nephews.

Tom is also survived by his wife Mary and children, Rod (Dawn) John & Anna Richardson; Mike, Madison & Austin Richardson, Nolan Strickland; Amy (Jim) Abby & Lainey Church; Theressa Richardson.

Tom was a proud veteran, serving in the Army Security Unit from 1960-1963. He worked as an Electrical Engineer for the Xerox Corporation for 34 years before retiring to pursue his other interests: MG cars, spending time with family, hunting, traveling with his wife and fishing with his grandchildren. He was a proud father and grandfather, going to as many games, matches, concerts and ceremonies as he could. Tom was a kind and compassionate person who always wanted to help others. How lucky we are to have had someone in our lives that makes saying goodbye so hard.

We invite you to join us in a celebration of Tom’s life on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 11:30am, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, New York 14519. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Honor Flight Rochester. Please visit Tom’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo.