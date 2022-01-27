Leuze, Kenneth C.

SODUS: Passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at age 71 following a lengthy illness. Kenneth is survived by his son, Jason D. Leuze; special friends, David and Fay Dye; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kenneth had a great love for his family and for his animals on the farm that he and his wife, Karen owned.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, January 31st from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus. Private interment will be at the convenience of his family.

Those wishing may donate in Kenneth’s memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com