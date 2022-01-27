Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 27th 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Leuze, Kenneth C.

by WayneTimes.com
January 26, 2022

SODUS: Passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at age 71 following a lengthy illness. Kenneth is survived by his son, Jason D. Leuze; special friends, David and Fay Dye; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kenneth had a great love for his family and for his animals on the farm that he and his wife, Karen owned.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, January 31st from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus. Private interment will be at the convenience of his family.

Those wishing may donate in Kenneth’s memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Scott, JoAnn M.

SODUS: JoAnn M. Scott of Sodus, NY, passed away unexpectedly Monday Morning, January 24, 2022, at Clifton Springs Nursing & Rehab Facility. She was 85 years old.  Born in Hastings, PA on October 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Paul & Ann (Kordish) Noel. JoAnn enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and exploring. When she […]

Read More
O’Neil, Beverly A.

SODUS: Age 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1939 in Rochester, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Bridget (Jeff) Richmond; sisters, Geri (George) Kuretich and Rita Lewis; sister-in-law, Onley Tiano; stepchildren, Margaret (Bob) Fess, Dennis (Vickie) O’Neil, and Fred (Susan) O’Neil; step-grandchildren, Derrick O’Neil, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square