What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Levan, Franklin H. (Chip)

April 26, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION: Entered into rest on April 22, 2025 at the age of 85. He is predeceased by his wife, Lonnie Levan and sister, Nancy (Levan) Weber;. Survived by his children, Rich Levan, Dan (Lisa) Levan, Heidi (Bob) Levan-Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Derek (Christina) Levan, Kasey (Jeremy) Mettler, Tanner Jensen, Makayla Jensen; great-granddaughter, Oaklyn Mettler; brothers-in-law, Timothy Snyder, Harold Snyder, and Frank Weber.

Chip worked at Kodak for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, especially turkey, and spending time in nature in Birdsall, with Todd Sackett.

There will be no prior calling hours, a Memorial Service will be held 11:00am, Monday, April 28, 2025 at the Marion United Church, 3848 North Main St., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chip’s memory to United Church of Marion, or Williamson Legion Riders for Food Box Deliveries, PO Box 394, Williamson, NY 14589. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

Screenshot

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.