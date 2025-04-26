Levan, Franklin H. (Chip)

MARION: Entered into rest on April 22, 2025 at the age of 85. He is predeceased by his wife, Lonnie Levan and sister, Nancy (Levan) Weber;. Survived by his children, Rich Levan, Dan (Lisa) Levan, Heidi (Bob) Levan-Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Derek (Christina) Levan, Kasey (Jeremy) Mettler, Tanner Jensen, Makayla Jensen; great-granddaughter, Oaklyn Mettler; brothers-in-law, Timothy Snyder, Harold Snyder, and Frank Weber.

Chip worked at Kodak for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, especially turkey, and spending time in nature in Birdsall, with Todd Sackett.

There will be no prior calling hours, a Memorial Service will be held 11:00am, Monday, April 28, 2025 at the Marion United Church, 3848 North Main St., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chip’s memory to United Church of Marion, or Williamson Legion Riders for Food Box Deliveries, PO Box 394, Williamson, NY 14589. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com