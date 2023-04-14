Levan, Lonella M. (Lonnie) 

MARION: Entered into rest on April 13, 2023 at the age of 81. She is predeceased by her sister-in-law, Nancy Weber. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Franklin (Chip); children, Rich Levan, Dan (Lisa) Levan, Heidi (Bob) Levan-Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Derek (Christina) Levan, Kasey Levan, Tanner Jensen, Makayla Jensen; brothers, Harold (Barb) Snyder, Tim Snyder; brother-in-law, Frank Weber; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lonnie worked at the Marion Public Library, as the Assistant Director for 27 years. She enjoyed making quilts, crafting and especially knitting. Lonnie knitted over 500 sweaters and hats for children in need. She was a devoted member of The United Church of Marion.

Friends and family are invited to call, 5PM till 7PM Wednesday, April 19th at The United Church of Marion, 3848 N.Main St., Marion, NY 14505 where the Celebration of Life service will be held

at 11AM Thursday, April 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Public Library, 4036 Maple Ave., Marion, NY 14505 or The United Church of Marion, 3848 N.Main St., Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be made at stevensfhmarion.com