ONTARIO: Entered into rest on June 22, 2022 at age 82.

Predeceased by her husband: Keith Lewellyn.

Survived by her loving children: Michael (Michelle) Lewellyn, Nancy (David) Payne and Christopher (Serena) Lewellyn; grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Megan Payne, Blake, Matthew, Logan, Hayden and Simon Lewellyn.

A graveside service will be held in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Jean can be made to Pines of Peace: 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com