Lewis, Betty J. 

WOLCOTT/LYONS: Passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Betty was born in Rochester, NY on February 26, 1930 to the late William and Ida “Gartz” DeCaire. Betty was predeceased by her husband Raymond K. Lewis, brothers and sisters; she is survived by her children, Wiliam (Debra) Lewis, Diana (Ed) Berger, Michael (Cindy) Lewis and Laura (Scott) Warney; 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Due to the circumstances surrounding Covid-19, all services for Betty will be offered at a later date to be determined. To light a candle, offer a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.