Lewis, Daniel G.

LYONS: Survived by his loving wife an soul mate of 44 years, Deborah Sieling Lewis; 3 precious furry companions, Sassy Bear, Darius, and Lula Bug; step daughter, Sabrina Murphy of Lyons, NY; grandson, David Murphy and great grandson, Damien Murphy of Lyons, NY; brother, William Lewis of Ontario; sisters, Gail Greeley-Smith of Oregon and Tammy Alexander of Illinois; almost like family, the whole Flynn Family of Marion, NY. Danny was predeceased by his mother, Willie-Mae Lewis and father, Donald Lewis; sister, Barbara Quick of Huston, TX; brothers, Donald Lewis, Jr. of Palmyra, NY and Dale aka Joe Lewis of Lyons. Danny was a hard worker for the Seneca Foods Corp. of Marion-Geneva for 39 years and he worked another 5 years for Cahoon Farms in Huron. He was an excellent forklift driver for both companies. Danny was forced to retire in 2015 after a fall caused a compressed fractured vertebra in his spine. Diagnosed with lung cancer in December of 2018 and after three successful healings of lung-brain cancer, Danny lost his battle when it returned to his lungs. The family would like to thank Dr. Ignasiak and the staff out of Lipson Cancer Center in Clifton Springs, for their excellent care of Danny. His family wishes to also thank the hospice nurses who have attended to Danny while he was home. As per Danny’s wishes, there will be no calling hours of funeral service. Donations in Danny’s memory may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children of St. Jude’s Hospital. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Danny’s tribute wall, www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.