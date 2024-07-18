Lewis, David J. 

LYONS: David J. Lewis, 72, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

David was born in Lyons on March 7, 1952 the son of the late Arthur and Vivian Fuller Lewis. He was a longtime employee of Parklane Construction. He was a huge fan of Drag racing. For years, raced with Rat’s Nest Customs. His drag car was the Hippie Rail.

He is surrvived by his former wife Cynthia Lewis; his children Tracy Lewis, Jason (Kelli) Lewis, Niki (Jake) Livingston, Micky (Leonna) Lewis and Kiana (Brett) Lewis; six grandchildren; his companion Judi Stryker.

