Lewis, David J. 

LYONS: David J. Lewis, 72, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
David was born in Lyons on March 7, 1952 the son of the late Arthur and Vivian Fuller Lewis. He was a longtime employee of Parklane Construction. He was a huge fan of Drag racing. For years, raced with Rat’s Nest Customs. His drag car was the Hippie Rail.
He is surrvived by his former wife Cynthia Lewis; his children Tracy Lewis, Jason (Kelli) Lewis, Niki (Jake) Livingston, Micky (Leonna) Lewis and Kiana (Brett) Lewis; six grandchildren; his companion Judi Stryker.
SODUS POINT: Michael F. Sullivan, a long-time resident of Webster, New York, and then Sodus Point, New York, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of nearly 16 years, Gail McDougall Sullivan. Mike was also survived by Gail’s two children, Michelle McDougall Keim and Clifford […]