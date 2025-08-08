Lewis, Karen Y. (Brendes) 

SODUS: Karen Lewis, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 6, 2025, at Rochester General Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, August 9, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home, with burial afterward in Baptist Rural Cemetery.

Karen was born on October 7, 1944, in Rochester, the daughter of Bernard and Katherine (Blondale) Brendes. She graduated from Sodus High School and continued her education at the Rochester Business Institute. Karen worked for many years as a bookkeeper at the Wayne County Cooperative Extension, where she was known for her dedication and warm spirit.

She enjoyed vacations, bowling, reading and found joy in time spent with her family.

Karen is survived by her daughter Barbara (Scott) Goulette; sons Michael Lewis and Stephen (Tim) Lewis; grandchildren Ryan, Chad, Kayla, and Amber; great-grandson Aiden; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband George, and her brothers Roger Blondale and Ralph Brendes.

Karen will be remembered for her kindness, quiet strength, and the love she shared with those around her.