Lewis, Larry E

LYONS: Larry E. Lewis, 80, died on Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home in Lyons.
In accordance with Larry’s wishes funeral services will not be observed.
Larry was born in Butler, New York on September 30, 1941, the son of the late Ernest and Alice Gary. For twenty years, he worked for the New York State Canal System. Watching competitive sports was a favorite pass time for him, he especially enjoyed boxing, dirt racing and NASCAR.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his son Leroy (Joyce) Lewis; two grandchildren Joni (Rob Dean) Lewis and Samantha (Alex) Hathaway; four great grandchildren Makayla DeJohn, Alivia Dean, Justice Dean and Ethan Hathaway; a sister Gail VanTassel; mother of Leroy, Rosalie Palmater; his companion Sharon Confer and her children Linda and Chuck Confer; her four grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Janice (Van) Price; a brother Stanley (Bonnie) Lewis; a brother-in-law John VanTassel.
