Lewis, Marlin Scott

SODUS: Age 56, passed away on September 16th, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Victor and Sheila Lewis and his brother, Timothy Lewis. He is survived by his son, Steve Lewis; siblings, Karen (Donald) Dwello, Kathy (Wayne) Maylin, Richard (Theresa) Lewis and Laurie (Scott) Higbee; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family were invited to call 6:00pm-8:00pm Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to: DeMay Living Center Resident Fund, 100 Sunset Drive, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com