Lewis Sr., Stanley C.

CLYDE: Stanley C. Lewis Sr. Died November 19, 2021.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 4, at 11 AM, Fellowship of Faith Church, Lock Berlin, burial will be in Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde.

Stan was born in Sodus, January 20, 1949, son of Ernest and Alice Mae Gary Lewis. He worked at Zoto in Geneva, & was a mechanic most of his life. He like to tinker and fix items, and liked working in the yard.

Survived by two sons: Stanley (Christina) Lewis Jr. of Ontario, & John (Tsianina) Lewis of Clyde, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, 1 sister, Gail Vantassel, 1 brother Larry Lewis. Predeceased my wife Bonnie in 2016, and sister Jennie Price.

Arrangements by Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Visit www. pusaterifunerals.com