Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 23rd 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Lewis Sr., Stanley C.

by WayneTimes.com
November 23, 2021

CLYDE: Stanley C. Lewis Sr. Died November 19, 2021. 

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 4, at 11 AM, Fellowship of Faith Church, Lock Berlin, burial will be in Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde. 

Stan was born in Sodus, January 20, 1949, son of Ernest and Alice Mae Gary Lewis. He worked at Zoto in Geneva, & was a mechanic most of his life. He like to tinker and fix items, and liked working in the yard.

Survived by two sons: Stanley (Christina) Lewis Jr. of Ontario, &  John (Tsianina) Lewis of Clyde, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, 1 sister, Gail Vantassel, 1  brother Larry Lewis. Predeceased my wife Bonnie in 2016, and sister Jennie Price.

Arrangements by Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Visit www. pusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Lewis Sr., Stanley C.

CLYDE: Stanley C. Lewis Sr. Died November 19, 2021.  A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 4, at 11 AM, Fellowship of Faith Church, Lock Berlin, burial will be in Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde.  Stan was born in Sodus, January 20, 1949, son of Ernest and Alice Mae Gary Lewis. He worked at Zoto in […]

Read More
Stauffer, Walter John

KARNS CITY, PENNSYLVANIA: Walter John Stauffer, age 90, passed away on November 21, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.  He was born November 16, 1931 in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania to the late Walter J. Stauffer and the late Virginia Crissman.  Walter was the Police Chief in Sodus Point, New York. He was an avid amateur ham […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square