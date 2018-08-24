Connect with us

Obituaries

Lewis, Tammy

NEWARK: Tammy Lewis, age 56, died Wednesday (August 22, 2018) at the Peace of Pine in Ontario. Tammy was born in Newark on August 31, 1961, the daughter of Robert and Lucile DeBoerdere Lee. She was a graduate of Jordon High School. At one time, she had worked at Mobil Chemical in Canandaigua and then Property Management for a few years. For the last several years, Tammy has been a cashier at Walmart. Tammy is survived by a son Kyle Lewis of Thomasville, NC; a grandson Max; her mother Lucile Decker of Lyons, three brothers Terry Lee of Marion, Mark (Kelly) Lee Fairville and Danny Lee of Denver, CO; two foster brothers Glenn (Bonnie) Sutton of Newark and Paul Sutton of WA; three nephews and two nieces.  She was predeceased by her father  Robert Lee. Friends may call on Saturday (August 25th) from 2 to 4 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where a funeral service will follow at 4 P.M. Memorials, in her name, may be made Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York 14519. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

