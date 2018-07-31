Liddick, Phyllis P. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Phyllis Provard Liddick, 93 went home to the open arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Phyllis was born the daughter of the late Gilson and Sylva (Greenawalt) Provard on Tuesday, March 10, 1925 in Duncannon, PA. She graduated from Duncannon High School class of 1943. Phyllis spent much of her life in the Newark area. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church of Newark since 1946, due to health, she attended Crosswind Church in Canandaigua with her daughter and son-in-law. Over the years Phyllis taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed baking and in general being a homemaker. Above all she loved her family and was their prayer worrier, and for anyone in need. Phyllis had worked for the Newark Penny Saver and then the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital as a Payroll Supervisor retiring in 1987. Phyllis will be remembered by her daughter, Linda (Glenn) VanHarken; son, Rev. Joseph (Esther) Liddick; five grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; brother, Jack (Mildred) Provard; many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by husband, Robert A. Liddick in 1992; son, David R. Liddick in 1945; sisters, Evelyn VanDusen, Betty Baker and Geraldine Potts. There will be no prior calling hours. Friends may attend a Memorial Service at on a date and time to be announced. In memory of Phyllis, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Teen Challenge of Syracuse, PO Box 72, Syracuse, NY 13205. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com