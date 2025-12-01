Liddle, William “Bill”

NEWARK: It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of William “Bill” J. Liddle, 85, of Newark, on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. He was born in Oil City, PA, son of the late Howard “Pete” J. Liddle, and the late Rachel Adelia Stevens Liddle.

Bill is predeceased by his son-in-law, Mark Raes, father and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Pearle Seager, and brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Barbara Seager.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret Seager Liddle, daughter, Heather Raes of Marion, son, Jeff Liddle of Savannah, brother and sister-in-law, Bub and Bitty Seager of Rose, grandchildren, Brianne (Abbie Porcello) Raes of Marion, Brenna (Jackson) Hansen of Walworth, Shelby (Josh) Liddle-B’Soul of Canandaigua, great-grandchildren, Nora, Oliver, Margot, and Sydney, as well as cousins, several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bill devoted his life to family, education, and to community. He loved photography and taking photos at Sodus Point, family vacations to Cape Cod, as well as spending time with friends and family. He was a beloved Elementary School teacher in Marion for 33 years. After retiring, he became the Wayne County EMS Coordinator for 28 years, where he continued teaching thousands of people CPR and how to respond to emergency situations. EMS was always a passion of his - he started volunteering with the Oil City, PA ambulance at the age of 16. He continued to volunteer after moving to NY and was a member of the Fairville Fire Department for 53 years. Bill was a family man who made sure he attended all of his children’s and grandchildren’s events often with his camera in hand to capture the memories. He cheered on all of their accomplishments and was the best Papa to them.

Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, December 6, 10:00-1:00 at the Shady Brook Event Center (formerly Barbara Jeans), 4500 NY 414, North Rose, NY 14516, a funeral service will be held at 1:00, private burial to follow at York Settlement Cemetery, a celebration of life will take place at the event center following the funeral. For those wishing to make contributions in Bill’s name they may do so to the Fairville Fire Department, 2963 St. Rte. 88N, Newark, NY 14513, or the Rose Free Methodist Church, PO Box 12, Rose, NY 14542. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com