Lieberman, Eric T. 

ONTARIO: Eric passed away on September 26, 2023 at age 59. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Jonatha Lieberman.

Eric is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, Julia and Zackery; granddaughter, Lilliana; siblings, Donald, Holly, Paul, Randy, Caroline, and Laura; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his little buddy, Koda.

Eric moved around a lot as a kid but always found his way back to his hometown of Ontario, NY. After marrying his long-time sweetheart in 1994, it was no surprise they would decide to settle down and raise a family there. Eric was actively involved in both his children’s sports and other community activities throughout the years.

He loved to fish, hunt, snowmobile and attend yearly trips to NASCAR at the Glenn. His love for the Miami Dolphins caused him a lot of grief living in Buffalo country, but he didn’t care. He enjoyed football, loved his team, and enjoyed the occasional rivalry teasing with family and friends. Eric was liked by many and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 10AM-12PM on Saturday (October 14) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY, where his memorial service will be held at 12PM. Immediately following the memorial service, Eric will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Eric may be directed to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Eric’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.