Liechti, Dale A. 

WOLCOTT: Dale A. Liechti,71, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Arnold Liechti, 71 of Wolcott. Dale passed away peacefully in his home from health complications.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 5, 2025, 2-5 PM at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Dale’s honor.

Dale was born in Binghamton, on March 14, 1954, the son of the late Arnold and Joan Olmstead Liechti. Known to friends as “One Ale Dale” or “Goober” by his long-life friend Steven Jessmer; Dale could be found spending his past times at many car shows in Carlisle, PA and flea markets. Dale loved his profession as a machinist at his company Olmstead Machine where he worked with his sons and grandson. He recently retired, to work on his other passion, his bar that he never had the chance to see open. Dale was a caring man who made a strong and lasting impact on those that knew him.

He will be missed by many more than we know. Dale will be deeply missed by his family, son Brian (Stephanie) Liechti, daughter Jennifer Liechti, son David Liechti, his beloved grandchildren Justin and Lauren Liechti, Cindy Liechti, sister Linda Rowe, brother Theodore Brunix, sister in law Ellen Brunix and Dale’s companion Maria. Dale was predeceased by his mother Joan Brunix, father Arnold Liechti, and his beloved grandparents Lauren and Waive Olmstead.

