Lindenmuth, Jr., Donald Roy

“Papa Red Beard”

SODUS POINT/LOCKPORT: Donald Lindenmuth, 60, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 23, 2023 at his home in Lockport.

In keeping with Don’s wishes their will be no public calling hours, service or burial. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, November 5, at 1:00 PM, at the

Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd., Sodus.

Don was born on December 1, 1962 in Rochester, the son of Donald R. and Nancy E. (Bennett) Lindenmuth. He enjoyed built from scratch hot chainsaws, working on and riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, hunting, camping, bowling, playing the drums, playing with his grandkids and getting together with family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter Meggin (Curtis) Crumpler; his sons Donald (“DJ”) (Lisa Tichacek) Lindenmuth III and Devin (Sara Bozeat) Lindenmuth; his mother Nancy E. (Bennett); sisters Tammy Lent, Tracy (Frank) Groell, Tina Boyer and Kelly Lindenmuth; brothers Charles and Mark Lindenmuth; a half-sister Donna Daniels; a half-brother Donald Lindenmuth; an uncle Arthur Gilman; his best friend and caregiver Sandra Nowicki; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his father Donald R.; a brother Thomas; a sister-in-law Jackie Paris; an Aunt Gloria Bennett-Gilman.