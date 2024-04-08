Lindenmuth, Nancy E. (Bennett) 

SODUS POINT: Nancy Lindenmuth passed on April 1st, 2024 in her home at the age of 80.

Predeceased by her Husband Donald Lindenmuth of more than 50yrs. Parents Allan & Alice (Richardson) Bennett. Her brother Allan Bennett & Sister Gloria (Bennett) Gilman. Her eldest son Donald Lindenmuth Jr. and youngest son Thomas Lindenmuth. Daughter in law Jacqueline

(Jackie Paris) Lindenmuth. Sister in law Shirley (Lindenmuth) Lewis, Gordon Lindenmuth, Grandchild Paul.

Nancy is survived by her children, Charles (Chuck) Lindenmuth, Mark Lindenmuth, Tammy (Lindenmuth) Lent, Tracy (Lindenmuth) Peckham Groell, (husband) Frank Groell, Tina (Lindenmuth) Boyer, Kelly Lindenmuth. Sister in law Patricia (Loveless) Bennett, Brother in law Arthur (Art) Gilman, Sister in law Nancy (Lindenmuth) Courtright Sullivan. Along with many Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nancy was a loving mother of 8 children, 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She enjoyed babysitting for many of her grandchildren, friends, children and many from the neighborhood. She was a member of the Sodus Bay Sportsman’s Club for many years. She enjoyed Skeet shooting, Going to the Casino, Playing Bejeweled. Bowling, Her soap operas, loved listening to her music and hanging with her friends and family. Most of all her best friend and sister Gloria.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, April 4 from 3 – 6 PM at Norton Funeral Home 45 W. Main street, Sodus. A funeral service will follow at 6 at the funeral home. A celebration of his life will follow at the Sodus Bay Sportsman’s Club, 7812 Margaretta Rd, Sodus Point. Burial will be Friday, April 5 at noon in the Rural Cemetery, 8992 NY-5, Bloomfield.