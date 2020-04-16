Lindner, Ione Marie

CLYDE/LYONS: Ione Marie Lindner, 52, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital after a long illness. Ione was born on March 13, 1968 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, the daughter of Larry and Valerie Lindner. She graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1986. She enjoyed playing tennis when she was younger. As an adult, she enjoyed being with her family, playing cards and playing trivia. Ione loved being called “Aunt Oni” by her nieces and nephews, whom she adored. She was always found with a smile on her face and a camera in her hand, as she was the family photographer. She loved music and movies. Ione is survived by her parents Larry and Val of Clyde; siblings Marty (Mike) Collato, Larry (Anne Marie) Lindner and Teresa (Scott) Edwards; many nieces, nephews and her grandmother Martha Bowen. A private service will be held for her immediate family at the Baris Funeral Home. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home