Obituaries
Lindner, Ione Marie
CLYDE/LYONS: Ione Marie Lindner, 52, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital after a long illness. Ione was born on March 13, 1968 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, the daughter of Larry and Valerie Lindner. She graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1986. She enjoyed playing tennis when she was younger. As an adult, she enjoyed being with her family, playing cards and playing trivia. Ione loved being called “Aunt Oni” by her nieces and nephews, whom she adored. She was always found with a smile on her face and a camera in her hand, as she was the family photographer. She loved music and movies. Ione is survived by her parents Larry and Val of Clyde; siblings Marty (Mike) Collato, Larry (Anne Marie) Lindner and Teresa (Scott) Edwards; many nieces, nephews and her grandmother Martha Bowen. A private service will be held for her immediate family at the Baris Funeral Home. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home
Latest News
48 Cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County as of Wed.. (April 15, 2020)
DAILY UPDATE from W.C. Public Health Current COVID-19 statistics. Good morning everyone, Below is the update to our current COVID-19...
A path forward: NBA, NHL & MLB tinker with restart options
While the world wrestles with the coronavirus pandemic, the three biggest U.S.-based sports leagues currently affected by the crisis are...
Even as toll grows, NY hospitals hope fever is breaking
By JIM MUSTIAN, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) New hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve...
Recent Obituaries
Lindner, Ione Marie
CLYDE/LYONS: Ione Marie Lindner, 52, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital after a long...
Arnold, Douglas N.
MACEDON: Douglas passed away on April 13, 2020 at age 73. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late...
Newton, Lawrence A. “Larry”
GREECE: Larry passed away on April 9, 2020 at age 61. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late...