Lindsay, William (Bill) John

SODUS: Age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Lindsay. He is survived by his children Chad (Sonia) Lindsay, Tina Lindsay, Kevin Lindsay and Kim Romig; Grandchildren Dustin, Cody, Brooklynn, Tylor, Jaydon, Gage, Jacob, Zachary, Sierra, Caleb, Amber and Peyton. He also is survived by several great grandchildren. He served in the military and worked for Cadbury Schweppes until he became disabled. His favorite thing was reading western books and drinking Genesee Cream Ale. Bill’s calling hours will be held on October 26 from 2 pm – 4 pm, at Norton Funeral Home,45 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Burial will follow at Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com