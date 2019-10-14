Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 1st 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Lindsay, William (Bill) John

by WayneTimes.com
October 14, 2019

SODUS: Age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Lindsay. He is survived by his children Chad (Sonia) Lindsay, Tina Lindsay, Kevin Lindsay and Kim Romig; Grandchildren Dustin, Cody, Brooklynn, Tylor, Jaydon, Gage, Jacob, Zachary, Sierra, Caleb, Amber and Peyton. He also is survived by several great grandchildren. He served in the military and worked for Cadbury Schweppes until he became disabled.  His favorite thing was reading western books and drinking Genesee Cream Ale. Bill’s calling hours will be held on October 26 from 2 pm – 4 pm, at Norton Funeral Home,45 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Burial will follow at Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Castellano, Jr., Thomas  J. 

CLYDE: Thomas J. Castellano, Jr.  of 265 Glasgow St., Clyde passed away peacefully Monday(July 27th) at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center(Rochester). Calling hours will be held Thursday(July30th)  from 9:30 am -11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church(Clyde) with funeral Mass and Christian burial to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hildebrandt […]

Read More
Boogaard, Mary Augusta

LAKE BLUFF, NY: Mary Augusta (Burgess) Boogaard passed away at her beloved cottage at Lake Bluff NY, with her family near, from a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia on July 21, 2020. She was born in Newark, NY on May 14, 1943. She was predeceased by her parents Charles W. (Jack) and Pauline (Jagger) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square