Lipker, Irene M.

LYONS: Irene M. Lipker, 91, formerly of Waterloo, NY and Lyons, NY, peacefully passed away Sunday (December 6, 2020) at DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY. In keeping with Irene’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A private service for the family will be later. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St., Lyons, NY, 14489 or the organization of one’s choice. Irene was born November 1, 1929, in Seneca Falls, NY, the daughter of Jacob B. and Edna I. Kipp Troutman. She was a 1948 graduate of Waterloo High School. Irene retired in 1991 from Lyons Elementary School as a cafeteria employee and the Sunshine Laundromat. She was a member of Lyons United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She is survived by her daughters Dawn (Robert) Follette of Lyons, NY, Kim Cermak of Anderson, SC, and Gail Lipker of Lyons, NY; grandchildren Jeffrey Follette, Steven (Stephanie) Follette, Benjamin (Amanda) Follette, Clarissa Cermak, Aubrey Cermak, and Billy Cermak; great-grandchildren Michael, Katelynn, Rebekah, Mya, and Sawyer Follette; sister Linda (David) Bollech of Geneva, NY; and two nieces; and a great-nephew. Irene was predeceased by her parents. Condolences and remembrances for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.