Lippert, Dorothy Resue Karney

December 24, 2019-1920-2019

WOLCOTT: Dorothy, 99, passed away peacefully on December 24. Predeceased by her husband, Clifford Lippert; Brothers Milo and Glenn Resue, and Clarence “Bill” Karney; and her daughter, Virginia (John) Roome. Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert (Pat) Lippert; Grandchildren Kimberly (Daniel) Mettler, Jennifer (Ahmet) Tavacioglu, Alicia (Chris) Holdridge, and Justin Roome. Great-grandchildren Jeremy, Cody, and Dawson Mettler; Burak (Zuleyha), Amine, and Ali Tavacioglu; Daniel, Zachary, Benjamin, and Seth Holdridge. Great-great-grandchild Yasemin Tavacioglu. Dorothy was born June 4, 1920 in Rose, NY to parents Isaac Resue and Cynthia Fisher. Dorothy’s mother died when she was an infant and she was raised by Clarence and Anna Karney. Dorothy graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1937 and Auburn Business School in 1938. Dorothy and Clifford married in 1941 and they were together for 44 years. Dorothy worked in an attorney’s office and insurance offices (Olmsted, Wheeler, Graves, and Katz ) for over 50 years. She volunteered at the Wolcott Library and delivered Home Meals for 10 years. Dorothy joined Rose Methodist Church in 1932 and then was a lifelong member of Faith United Methodist Church and held several offices there. She was a member of Draper Chapter #151, O. E. S. since 1960 where she held several offices, including Matron, and was appointed District Deputy Grand Matron of Wayne District in 1990. Dorothy was a member of Leavenworth Alumni Association, Wayne District Past Matrons & Grands Associations, “Forever Young” Senior Citizens and “South Butler Golden Friends” Senior Citizens. Dorothy loved her family well with many delicious home-cooked holiday meals. Her canned peaches, famous jello dishes, molasses cookies, and Christmas roast beef can never be outdone. She was an avid crocheter and made countless other projects and crafts for various events. Dorothy was an all around creative, industrious, and generous woman. She will be remembered for her life-long faith in Christ, her gentle spirit, and her deep love and affection for her family. We love you mom, grandma, great-grandma,and great-great-grandma! Friends may call at Faith United Methodist Church 12223 Oswego St., Wolcott, NY 14590

Thursday, January 2 nd 4-7 P.M., where a service will follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons NY 14489 OR Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 in Dorothy’s memory. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com