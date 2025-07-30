Lis, Sr. ,Gerald T. 

NEWARK: Gerald Lis, Sr., 79, It is with great sadness we share the passing of Gerald (Jerry) Thomas Lis Sr., 79, of Williamson, NY on July 4, 2025.

Born January 13, 1946, in Utica, NY to Bronislaus (Benny) & Jane (Dunajewski) Lis.

Jerry grew up in Utica, NY where he graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1964. Jerry worked at Utica State Hospital where he met & then married Anne Bailey on November 1, 1965. They planted roots in Williamson, NY in June 1976.

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Anne of 56 yrs. He is survived by four children: David (Heidi) Lis, Gerald Thomas Lis Jr., Debbie (Garry) Schulter & Eileen (Scott) Trigg. Five Grandchildren: Danielle (Adam), Amanda (Enrique), Rebecca, Sullivan & Genevieve. Seven Great-Grandchildren: Oliver, Jonathon, Charlotte, Peter, Remy, Matthew & Elizabeth.

Also survived by sister: Francine (William) Fritton, sister-in-law: Barbie (Pete) Rawleigh, plus numerous cousins, nephews & great-nephews.

Jerry is preceded in death by parents: Benny & Jane, his wife: Anne and grandson: Charlie Schulter

Jerry was a dedicated man who provided for his family through his strong work ethic. He retired from Kodak after 25+ yrs & went on to become a grounds keeper at Midvale Golf Course as he loved the outdoors. If Jerry wasn’t attending one of his four children’s MANY activities, you’d find him hunting, fishing, playing softball, bowling, smoking cigars, drinking beer, cutting firewood, helping friends with projects, watchings sports or playing the lottery. Jerry was President of the Fallbrook Rod & Gun Club, a member of the Osceola/ Tug Hill Snowmobile Association & a long time member of the Buffalo Bill Mafia.

Jerry will be missed for his flannel shirt, cigar smoking, beer in hand, baseball cap signature trademark persona. Regardless of how you knew Jerry (Brother, Cousin, Dad, Lurch, the Big Pollock, Grandpa or Friend) it was his stern demeanor, dry sense of humor and witty remarks that he will be remembered for. If you ever saw him smile, you were one of the lucky ones. Jerry was a firecracker to the end, passing on the 4th of July while fireworks celebration were going off. His way of letting the good Lord know I’m on my way.

A mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, September 19, 2025, 10 AM at St. Michael Church, 401 S Main St. Newark, NY and celebration of Life to follow in the Church hall.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com