Lisena, Carmella R. (Carmie)

LYONS: Carmella R. Lisena (Carmie) of Maple St., Lyons, died Monday September 20, 2021, at age of 98, at the Newark Wayne Hospital.

There will be no prior calling hours. A funeral mass will be at 11 am on Monday September 27, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Lyons. Burial will be at South Lyons Cemetery.

Carmella was born to John & Josephine D’Aurio, in Manchester , NY. on October 12, 1922. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was very active in church activities. She was head of the women’s club for many years.

She is survived by her two sons: Richard, and Jack (Peggy) of Arizona, daughter Anne (Rick) Schreiber of Rochester, very special niece Diana (John) Marro, of Lyons, 5 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren, several nieces, & nephews, and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony in 2006, and her son William in 1980.

Memorials may be made to (St. Michael’s Church Lyons) St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 43 West DeZeng St. , Clyde, NY. 14433.

Arrangements by Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com