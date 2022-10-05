Liseno, Karen F.

CLYDE: Karen F. Liseno, 66, of Clyde NY, passed away on Thursday, September 29th, 2022.

Karen was born in Lyons NY to Joseph and Agnes Ferndino on October 6th, 1955. She married her husband Tom Liseno on August 21st, 1976. A graduate of Lyons Central School and The Willard School of Nursing, Karen worked as a Registered Nurse at Newark Wayne Hospital and as a School Nurse at the Clyde-Savannah School District. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and watching her sons’ sporting events.

Karen is preceded in death by her mother Agnes Ferndinoand several other loved family members. She is survived by her loving husband Tom Liseno; children Tom (Karey) Liseno of Clyde, NY; Dan (Christa) Liseno of Ontario NY; Grandchildren Owen, Avrey, Vinny and Gianna; her father Joseph Ferndino of Lyons, NY; siblings Kathy (Bill) Gutschow, Mary Lou (Frank) Gokey and Joe (Beth) Ferndino. Brother-in-law David (Marilyn) Liseno and sister-in-law Pat (David) Albrecht. She is also survived by several extended family members and friends whom she loved dearly.

Calling hours will be Tuesday October 11th at Pusateri -Canolesio Funeral Home 68 Sodus Street Clyde, NY from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday October 12th at St. John the Evangelist Church 114 Sodus Street Clyde, NY with interment following at St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Demay Living Center (Bilz Unit) 100 Sunset Dr, Newark, NY 14513.

The family of Karen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Demay Living Center (Bilz Unit) for their loving care and support, and John Capozzi for his assistance during this difficult time.