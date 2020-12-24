Lisi, Anthony Harold

LYONS: Anthony Harold Lisi, age 71, died December 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held in the Spring at South Lyons Cemetery. Toni was born in Lyons March 7, 1949, son of Amedio and Ruth Tennant Lisi. He worked at Parker-Hannifin in Lyons, Maxwell Boden and Rice and at Dewinds Liquor Store. He served in the Army in Vietnam. He liked to ride his bike and take walks. He also likes sports and the NY Yankees. He is survived by sister Jackie VanHall; uncles John and Anthony (Ann) Lese of Lyons; aunt Jennie Rose Guthrie of Lyons. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St Lyons. Visit ww.pusaterifunerals.com