Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 24th 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

Lisi, Anthony Harold

by WayneTimes.com
December 24, 2020

LYONS: Anthony Harold Lisi, age 71, died December 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held in the Spring at South Lyons Cemetery. Toni was born in Lyons March 7, 1949, son of Amedio and Ruth Tennant Lisi. He worked at Parker-Hannifin in Lyons, Maxwell Boden and Rice and at Dewinds Liquor Store. He served in the Army in Vietnam. He liked to ride his bike and take walks. He also likes sports and the NY Yankees. He is survived by sister Jackie VanHall; uncles John and Anthony (Ann) Lese of Lyons; aunt Jennie Rose Guthrie of Lyons. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St Lyons. Visit ww.pusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Lisi, Anthony Harold

LYONS: Anthony Harold Lisi, age 71, died December 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held in the Spring at South Lyons Cemetery. Toni was born in Lyons March 7, 1949, son of Amedio and Ruth Tennant Lisi. He worked at Parker-Hannifin in Lyons, Maxwell Boden and Rice and at Dewinds Liquor Store. He served […]

Read More
Olschewske, Diane L.

ONTARIO: Diane passed away suddenly on December 21, 2020 at age 74. Diane is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bernie Olschewske; daughter, Danielle Olschewske; son, Dean (Tina) Olschewske; grandchildren, Ellie and Owen; sister, Linda (John) Valentine; nieces, Shelly (John) Evola and Kelly (Dan) Councilor; her four legged fur baby, Ted. A graveside service […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square