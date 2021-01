NEWARK: Porter T. Litteer, 37, passed away on December 28, 2020 at his home. Porter was born in Richmond, Texas on October 31, 1983 the son of Roy and Elizabeth Koutant Litteer. He was a talented machinist at G.W. Lisk. He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead. He is survived by his parents Roy (Sue) Litteer and Beth Davison; two brothers Jim and John; his faithful canine companion Pants. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com