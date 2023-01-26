Little, Mary Rose

CLYDE: Mary Rose Little, 79, died on January 24, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her son Charles Little of Ontario; Five sisters Deborah Sanford, Polly Arliss, Janice Cinquegrana, Joyce Everhart, Kathy Johnson; a brother Peter (Linda) Salerno; many nieces and nephews; a close friend Bea (Beverly). She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Grace Smith Salerno; six brothers and two sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home