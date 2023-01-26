Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 27th 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Little, Mary Rose

by WayneTimes.com
January 26, 2023

CLYDE: Mary Rose Little, 79, died on January 24, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde.  Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her son Charles Little of Ontario; Five sisters Deborah Sanford, Polly Arliss, Janice Cinquegrana, Joyce Everhart, Kathy Johnson; a brother Peter (Linda) Salerno; many nieces and nephews; a close friend Bea (Beverly).  She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Grace Smith Salerno; six brothers and two sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Little, Mary Rose

CLYDE: Mary Rose Little, 79, died on January 24, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde.  Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Mary is survived by her son Charles Little of […]

Read More
Schumacher, Susanna

ROSE: Susanna, 93, died on January 25, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home in Rose. Friends may call on Monday, January 30th from 4-7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday, January 23, 2023 at St. John’s […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square